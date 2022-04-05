Advertisement

Homes burned in fires likely won’t get claims right away, homeowner insurers say

Insurers will likely wait until fires are completely gone.
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Homeowner insurers said people need to start looking into protecting their homes better.

Beacon Insurance Advisers owner Valerie Privett said, “If I hadn’t had updated my insurance, I’d probably be praying for a miracle right now.”

This is something on the front of everyone’s mind after wildfires ripped through Sevier County this week. Many people were asking insurers how much they’re covered as building costs continue to rise. Privett said if you wait too long, you could be out of luck.

“Unfortunately, insurance never matters until claim time when it matters and its too late to make a lot of changes,” Privett said.

Core Logic estimated more than half of American homeowners do not have enough insurance to rebuild their homes making this a critical time to check your coverage.

Privett said, “It is a tough situation when those wildfires burn. I hate it, but unfortunately there’s not a lot to do about that right now.”

People looking to buy homes in the wildfire area will likely have to wait for a bit. Privett said insurance companies will likely not be providing new insurance plans to homeowners until the fire is completely gone.

