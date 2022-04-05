Advertisement

Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum

A real-life Titanic replica has come to Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum.
Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum
Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A real-life Titanic replica has come to Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum. The Isidor Straus watch fob locket is on display now.

The fob, a charm for men’s pocket watches, is on exclusive display for the first time since 1912 at the museum. Isidor Straus wore the fob the night he died during the Titanic’s sinking. Straus’s body was found and the artifact was returned to his family, who has had it for over 100 years.

Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum
Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum(WVLT)

Straus was a Jewish German immigrant who became a co-owner with his brother Nathan of Macy’s Department Store in 1895. He was a one-time member of Congress and the first President of the Educational Alliance. Both he and his wife Ida died on the Titanic. When Ida Straus was offered a place on a lifeboat, she said “We have lived together for many years. Where you go, I go.”

The fob itself is currently owned by Straus’ great-grandson, Paul Kurzman. It is valued at $250,000

The artifact will be at the museum until March next year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.

Latest News

2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 6: #10 Alabama vs #2 Tennessee
NIL comes to UT baseball
Wildfire in Maggie Valley
200 acres burned in Maggie Valley wildfire, officials say
Peddling for Parkinson's group at the Davis Family YMCA
A Knoxville group is ‘Peddling for Parkinson’s’
Thomas Rhett releases UT orange vinyl album