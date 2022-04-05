PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A real-life Titanic replica has come to Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum. The Isidor Straus watch fob locket is on display now.

The fob, a charm for men’s pocket watches, is on exclusive display for the first time since 1912 at the museum. Isidor Straus wore the fob the night he died during the Titanic’s sinking. Straus’s body was found and the artifact was returned to his family, who has had it for over 100 years.

Isidor Straus fob on display at Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Museum (WVLT)

Straus was a Jewish German immigrant who became a co-owner with his brother Nathan of Macy’s Department Store in 1895. He was a one-time member of Congress and the first President of the Educational Alliance. Both he and his wife Ida died on the Titanic. When Ida Straus was offered a place on a lifeboat, she said “We have lived together for many years. Where you go, I go.”

The fob itself is currently owned by Straus’ great-grandson, Paul Kurzman. It is valued at $250,000

The artifact will be at the museum until March next year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.