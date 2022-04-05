‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters battled the blaze in Sevier County, hoping that it wouldn’t be a rerun of 2016.

The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building and wide enough to trap six trained volunteer firefighters on Hatcher Mountain.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Northview Kodak Fire Captain Dustin Wilhite said. “We didn’t think that we would live to tell the story but did the grace of God here we are.”

Wilhite said he and his crew of five other volunteers from different East Tennessee department were tasked to go to the top of the mountain to attack the wildfire from spreading.

With only enough time to park, they were instead fighting for their lives.

“It was just like a whirlwind. And there was fire all around. And I can just say one thing, there was a great group of guys up there,” Wilhite said.

They relied heavily on their training but the flames continued to overwhelm the terrain.

“You just get to the black get to the walk. Well, everything was still burning. We couldn’t see no black. We slid down and we got down there in a gravel parking lot. And then that’s when me and my lieutenant were calling our Mayday.”

Wilhite made what he thought was his last call home to his wife and children.

“I was nervous. I’m just glad he’s standing here today,” Wilhite’s son said. “You don’t have to help other people. I just want to. I want to be a good person in life.”

A lot of items were left behind and trucks had to be abandoned.

Officials said at least four trucks from East Tennessee were burned.

