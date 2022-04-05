A Knoxville group is ‘Peddling for Parkinson’s’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, Parkinson’s disease affects 200,000 people. To help people with the disease, The Davis Family YMCA hosts a class catered to help ease their symptoms.

Chris Kahn is one of the instructors for the YMCA’s Peddling for Parkinson’s class. Kahn said research shows the quick foot action of cycling helps with the reduction of symptoms while increasing the heart rate and brain coordination.

“We’ve talked with lots of our participants over the years, antidotally they all say that it helps them mentally and physically,” shared Kahn.

Kahn says the Davis Family location has offered the class for seven years.

Those who participate in the class, like Abbie Tegzes, said they love the sense of community in the class.

“I was diagnosed about a year ago, but I was teaching full time,” said Tegzes “I retired in May from the greatest school in Knox county, and I found out in August about [the class]. The big thing is, the instructors are great. They care about you. They ask you how you are feeling. Don’t push yourself and do whatever feels good for you. And then the comradery with the other fellow members who come to peddling.”

The Peddling for Parkinson’s class has room for more participants. The classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Members can sign up for the classes by contacting the Davis Family YMCA.

For more information and events from Parkinson’s support groups in East Tennessee click here.

