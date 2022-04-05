Knoxville laundromat to offer monthly free laundry day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville laundromat is giving back to its community in the spirit of “neighbors helping neighbors.” Laundry Love Knoxville is hosting a free laundry day each month for families that need a little help washing their clothes.

The free day is set for the first Tuesday of each month at the Wash House Laundry Center, located at 8035 Kingston Pike. Each family is allowed to bring three 20-pound loads of laundry. For reference, a 13-gallon trash bag can hold about 20 pounds of laundry. The event is also capped at 60 families so everyone can fit into the event time.

The Wash House is also set to have extra staff on hand to help fold laundry. The event will also have food and activities for children.

The free laundry day will go from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Those that cannot make it to the first Tuesday event can also visit Bluewater Laundry at 3721 N Broadway on the third Tuesday of each month, though families are only allowed to attend one event per month.

