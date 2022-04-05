Advertisement

Knoxville laundromat to offer monthly free laundry day

A Knoxville laundromat is giving back to its community in the spirit of “neighbors helping neighbors.”
(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville laundromat is giving back to its community in the spirit of “neighbors helping neighbors.” Laundry Love Knoxville is hosting a free laundry day each month for families that need a little help washing their clothes.

The free day is set for the first Tuesday of each month at the Wash House Laundry Center, located at 8035 Kingston Pike. Each family is allowed to bring three 20-pound loads of laundry. For reference, a 13-gallon trash bag can hold about 20 pounds of laundry. The event is also capped at 60 families so everyone can fit into the event time.

The Wash House is also set to have extra staff on hand to help fold laundry. The event will also have food and activities for children.

The free laundry day will go from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Those that cannot make it to the first Tuesday event can also visit Bluewater Laundry at 3721 N Broadway on the third Tuesday of each month, though families are only allowed to attend one event per month.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.

Latest News

Peddling for Parkinson's group at the Davis Family YMCA
A Knoxville group is ‘Peddling for Parkinson’s’
Thomas Rhett releases UT orange vinyl album
Round number two Tuesday, with evening rain and storms.
Rounds of rain and storms start today, severe weather risk greater Wednesday
Tater is a two-year-old Hound mix.
WVLT Pet of the Month: Meet Tater!