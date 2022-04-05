Knoxville woman makes new friend after message in a bottle travels 4,000 miles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman traveled to St. Simon’s Island in Georgia in January 2020 and decided to send a message in a bottle. Unsure of what would happen to it, more than two years and two months later, in March 2022, a woman in France received the message and emailed her.

Victoria Kay and her boyfriend were celebrating the new year when she “thought it’d be really neat just to throw a bottle out and say ‘happy new year!’”

She brought a clear glass liquor bottle and created a watercolor painting.

“I wrote a quick message on the back and I put Saran wrap over it and put mailing tape and then just tossed it out of the pier,” Kay said.

She created a message in a bottle, but had some concerns. A cargo ship had capsized a few months before and was still there when she visited.

“I was fearful that it might bust if it hit that,” she said. “I just had no idea if it’d ever be found.”

Kay thought it would go to another barrier island, or fishermen may pick it up or even a whale would swallow it.

Then she learned the bottle traveled more than 4,000 miles from Georgia to France.

“It like blew me away,” she said.

She received an email from a woman named Martine that read in part: “I live in France in Brittany near the ocean. this morning while walking my dog near the beach I found your bottle with the message January 5, 2020.”

Kay had written her email address on the back of the note.

“It is just like a miracle, you know, and there’s a lot of news that’s really dark and I thought this is just so magical that, that actually the bottle was found” Kay said.

Kay and Martine have become pen pals and connected on social media. They’ve invited each other to their homes hoping to one day meet.

