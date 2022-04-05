Advertisement

Man identified as ‘I-65 Killer’ died in 2013

Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.
Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.(Staff)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harry Greenwell, who died in 2013, has been identified as the “I-65 Killer,” responsible for as many as three murders and other assaults across the Midwest in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State Police revealed on Tuesday that Greenwell raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

A sophisticated DNA analysis of crime scene samples performed by ISP and the FBI tied Greenwell to the murders of Vicki Heath, who was killed on Feb. 21, 1987, and Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, who were killed in 1989. Heath was sexually assaulted and shot twice in the head, and her body was found behind dumpsters at a Super 8 Motel in Hardin County.

Greenwell died in January 2013. His obituary states he was born in Louisville and is buried at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Jefferson county family says they have to buy jugs of water to bathe infant son
Family has to buy bottled water to bathe infant son after Jefferson Co. water contamination
Helmet camera footage gives on-scene look at Sevier County wildfires
WATCH: Helmet camera footage gives on-scene look at Sevier County wildfires
WATCH: Helmet camera footage gives on-scene look at Sevier County wildfires
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid Sevier County wildfires in “miracle”
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon