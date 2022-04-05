Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed following an altercation with multiple agencies in Cocke County Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Just before 3 p.m. authorities were attempting to take a man into custody who was wanted out of Scott Co., Virginia. Law enforcement personnel with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service spotted the man in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport.

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today in Cocke County.



MORE: https://t.co/5jMFHIPxc3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2022

The man was armed with a gun and ran from officers when a K-9 from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was released to capture the man, according to TBI officials.

“A short time later, the man was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street,” officials said. “During the encounter, a deputy marshal fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The man was a suspect in a double homicide investigation in the Carter’s Valley area of Scott Co., Virginia Sunday, according to officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

No officers were injured.

Following the TBI investigation of the events leading up to the shooting, the district attorney general will decide whether the actions of the officer were justified.

This is a developing story.

An update on the double homicide in the Carter’s Valley section of Scott County. The suspect wanted in the... Posted by Scott County Virginia Sheriffs Office on Monday, April 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.