NIL comes to UT baseball

NIL has officially come to Tennessee baseball.
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 6: #10 Alabama vs #2 Tennessee
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 6: #10 Alabama vs #2 Tennessee(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NIL has officially come to Tennessee baseball. Community leaders, including some current basevols themselves, have come together with Blueprint Sports to launch Friends of Basevols, the first Name, Image and Likeness collective supporting UT baseball athletes.

UT alum Craig Jenkins is leading the collective along with help from basevols Evan Russell, Kirby Connell and Jordan Beck. “These young men embody character and determination; they deserve to have our fan base solidly behind them in whatever capacity, large or small,” Jenkins said.

Vols right fielder Jordan Beck said he’s excited for future opportunities. “To see our baseball fans come together like this to provide opportunities for me and my teammates is special. We love playing in front of our fans and being able to give back whenever we can. Our fans are like family, which makes this gratifying,” Beck said.

“This means the world to my family and me that Friends of Basevols has been created. My parents have sacrificed every day of my life to help me achieve my goals, and I look forward to learning about opportunities in the community with our fans to earn extra money to assist my family,” said pitcher Kirby Connell.

Supporters can head over to the Friends of Basevols website to arrange everything from youth sport coaching sessions to merchandise.

