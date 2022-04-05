Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with first degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen boy was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Jaqwan Gillette, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, according to Erland.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect, who is not being identified due to his juvenile status, was with Shani Harris when the shooting occurred. Harris was also charged with attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Officials said that two cars entered the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue to conduct a marijuana transaction when Harris and Gillette opened fire on another party. Gillette was struck in the gunfire exchange, according to officials.

Gillette’s family lost four family members to gun violence in one year.

WVLT News reached out to Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, who confirmed that Jaqwan Gillette was the older brother to Jamarion “Lil Dada” Gillette, who died at the hospital following a shooting on March 10, 2021.

Based on an investigation, officials believed that the shooting involved several individuals in the parking lot of the store. The family has lost more than just the two brothers, however.

A cousin of the family, Martaysha Flack, 20, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Holston Oaks Apartments in July of 2021. She was pronounced dead on the scene, reports said. Another cousin, Chaka Sligh, 36, was shot in the 2700 block of E. 5th Avenue just 11 days before Flack.

This is an ongoing investigation.

