“She’s traumatized” | Stray bullet hits sleeping child, now forced to use walker

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 4-year-old girl is now in the hospital, using a walker, after officials with the Knoxville Police Department reported she was hit by a stray bullet while she slept. Her mother, Cherelle Perkins, was upset and looking for whoever is responsible for shooting Jamya Watson.

According to a KPD spokesperson, a stray bullet hit the child Sunday around 12:45 a.m. in an apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Perkins told WVLT News her daughter was staying with family members when she got a call about the shooting.

“It’s a mother’s worst fear honestly. Getting that phone call was my worst fear and having to experience it, it’s really hard,” Perkins said.

In a video, Jamya had to receive help from her walker and her mother to get around as she can not walk on her own. Investigators don’t believe the apartment was a target. Still, Perkins hoped someone will be held responsible.

“She should be able to go to sleep, she should be able to go to her family’s house or even out anywhere and sleep peacefully without being shot like this is ridiculous. Knoxville is getting too out of hand with these shootings,” Perkins said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or by texting **TIPS or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

