Thomas Rhett releases UT orange vinyl album

“This was inspired by my wife, because she’s a die-hard Tennessee fan,” Rhett said.
Thomas Rhett is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 16

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Thomas Rhett has released his new album “Where We Started” in an exclusive University of Tennessee orange this week.

Rhett said the album stemmed from his wife. “This was inspired by my wife, because she’s a die-hard Tennessee fan,” Rhett said.

The vinyl is only available at Target.

