Thomas Rhett releases UT orange vinyl album

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Thomas Rhett has released his new album “Where We Started” in an exclusive University of Tennessee orange this week.

Rhett said the album stemmed from his wife. “This was inspired by my wife, because she’s a die-hard Tennessee fan,” Rhett said.

The vinyl is only available at Target.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.