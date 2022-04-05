Jayhawks hold off Tar Heels in Title Game, 72-69

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time for one shining moment. Would it be North Carolina or Kansas cutting down the nets?

It was the two teams going at it Monday night down in the Big easy.

Interesting fact about the game, both head coaches, Bill Self and Hubert Davis succeeded Roy Williams in their current post.

The Jayhawks were hot out the gate, but the heels dug in and would go on a 16-0 run to lead 45-20 at the break.

But the comeback was on and the Jayhawks would make up all that ground and then some to lead 56-50 with 10 minutes to go.

David McCormack’s offensive rebound and stick-back gave the Jayhawks a 70-69 lead with 1:16 left. And after Armando Bacot turned the ball over at the other end, his sprained ankle from the semifinals finally giving out, McCormack added another basket with 22.3 seconds left to give Kansas some breathing room.

Caleb Love and Puff Johnson both missed shots for the Tar Heels that would have tied the game, but the Jayhawks gave North Carolina another chance when Dajuan Harris stepped out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left.

Love’s closely guarded shot at the buzzer came up well short and the Jayhawks streamed onto the court to celebrate their dramatic comeback. It eclipsed that of Kentucky, which rallied from 10 down to beat Utah in the 1998 title game.

This is the 2nd title for Kansas coach Bill Self who won it all back in 2008. Self has never lost to North Carolina in the NCAA tournament while coaching Kansas.

