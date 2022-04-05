Advertisement

Ukrainian woman, children take refuge from war in Middle Tennessee


Ukrainian family relocates
Ukrainian family relocates
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Ukrainian woman and her three daughters have sought refuge in Middle Tennessee from Ukraine days after the start of the Russian invasion.

Fleeing their home country was one of the hardest decisions Ellina Lesnik said she had to make. She brought her three girls with her while her husband decided to stay in Poland.

Lesnik has church friends in Brentwood who opened their home to the family.

“It was kind of a rush quick decision. When you hear bombing, hear and hear the sound, it makes you so fearful and scared. I’ve never heard bombing in my life,” Lesnik said.

Lesnik, her husband and three daughters packed their bags seeking solace in Romania, but it took hours to get there as many rushed out in panic.

“It was a very hard decision, but while I was nervously packing the bags and walking around my house, I was thinking, ‘OK God. What do you want me to do? Do I need to stay?’ Here is my mom, my sister, my friend, my church, the house, everything or do we have to leave, and I heard very clearly that we needed to get out,” Lesnik said.

Lesnik and her three daughters arrived in the United States after an eight-day long trek from Ukraine to Romania, then later to the U.S.

“I was crying while my kids were sleeping. I was crying about the lives of people being killed and would be ended just because of the evil will of (Vladimir) Putin,” Lesnik said.

She said leaving her husband behind was truly hard. She’s thankful her friends in Middle Tennessee opened their home. Her husband is now in Poland helping the Ukraine from outside the borders.

“My husband is sending food, clothing, medical supplies every day. He already sends 150 tons of everything to Ukraine,” Lesnik said.

Even though physically she’s away from the war, emotionally fear keeps her awake at night, especially knowing all the innocent lives taken.

“There was a grave where 250 people were buried and there were a lot of naked, wrapped women and killed children. It’s only 20 miles from the city that I live in,” Lesnik said.

During her travels, she said she encountered helpful people, giving her a glimmer of hope.

“In this world, there are still so many good people. There is still hope,” Lesnik said.

She told News4 that since her arrival several people have reached out to figure out how they can help.

They’re directing people to the Mission Together website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following an ATV...
One person airlifted to UTMC following ATV accident in Halls
A former home owned by Dolly Parton and lived in by her parents has been transformed into a...
Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides

Latest News

Election 2022, Meet the Candidates: Charles Frazier
Scattered rain and storms Tuesday
First round of rain and storms arrives Tuesday with a First Alert for stronger storms Wednesday
Election 2022, Meet the Candidates: Will Edwards
Election 2022, Meet the Candidates: Will Edwards
The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at the clinic Thursday.
Planned Parenthood fire suspects at large, arson investigation continues four months later
Lowering the cost of insulin
Affordable Insulin Now Act could help millions financially