Vols basketball heading to the Aloha state

The Vols are playing in the Maui Invitational in 2023
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are coming off of a tough end to the 2021-22 season after a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament, however, they have announced that they are going to Hawaii for the fourth appearance in the tournament.

In the 40th edition of the Maui Invitational, Tennessee will be joined by the National Champion Kansas Jayhawks, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, and Chaminade at the Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 20-23.

Tennessee is a combined 14-20 against the other seven teams all-time in the 2023 field. Throughout the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee has played Kansas three times, Gonzaga three times, Purdue twice and Chaminade once. The last time the Vols were in Maui, they dropped two close games to Oregon and Wisconsin before picking up a seventh place win against Chaminade.

The highest the Vols have finished in the invitational is fourth and that was back in 2004 after beating Stanford before falling to North Carolina and Texas.

Each of the eight teams will play three games in the event and matchups will be at a later date.

