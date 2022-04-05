WVLT Pet of the Month: Meet Tater!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Pet of the Month is hound-mix “Tater”.

She currently lives at the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. Caretakers said they believe she is a hound mix, there could be a little Basset in her background because of her short legs.

The Humane Society said “Tater is the sweetest little lady - she is always happy to see people! Tater walks well on a leash, is gentle, sweet, and friendly!”

Tater also has two different colored eyes.

Anyone interested in meeting her or adopting can visit the Humane Society at 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

