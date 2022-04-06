“All Vol Weekend” Begins Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics will host “All Vol Weekend,” a fan-friendly spring weekend featuring multiple Volunteer teams in action and a fan fest tailgate, April 7-10 on campus.

Tony Vitello’s top-ranked baseball team welcomes Missouri for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with first pitches set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show on Saturday evening. All three contests are sold out.

Fans visiting campus on Friday should be aware that a sold-out Elton John concert will be taking place at Thompson-Boling Arena that evening. Free baseball parking is available in staff lot 23 behind the Natalie Haslam Music Center. Baseball patrons also have the option of paying $10 to park in the G-16 garage (connected to Stokely Hall) on Friday. There is no charge to park in the G-16 garage on Saturday or Sunday.

Due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues, the traditional Orange & White Game will not be played this spring.

However, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry football’s scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday. In addition to live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Fans visiting Vol Village are encouraged to park in Lot G10. The Pride of the Southland Pep Band and Tennessee Spirit Team will perform at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The football scrimmage will take place at the Anderson Training Center and be closed to the general public. There will be no live digital stream of the scrimmage.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee track and field teams host the Tennessee Relays Thursday through Saturday at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium. Events get underway at 11 a.m. Thursday and continue at 11 a.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. From 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Tennessee Relays will hold a “Power Hour,” featuring the top-seeded athletes in marquee events. Current UT student-athletes Joella Lloyd and Carey McLeod - who competed at the Tokyo Olympics - and recent NCAA Indoor National Champion Wayne Pinnock will compete during the “Power Hour” window.

Women’s tennis takes on Vanderbilt at noon Friday and Kentucky at noon Sunday. Soccer’s spring slate continues against Clemson at 1 p.m. Saturday at Regal Stadium.

Renovations are well underway in Neyland Stadium featuring two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a lower-west premium club, enhanced chairback seating in multiple lower-west sections and a party deck social gathering space on the stadium’s upper north end.

Construction recently began at Anderson Training Center, which is undergoing a $30 million upgrade and expansion. Anderson Training Center has served as the exclusive home of Vol football since 2013. The student-athlete-centric project will include an additional 36,000 square-feet and renovate nearly 100,000 square-feet of existing space.

Existing season ticket holders can renew their tickets for the 2022 football campaign now by visiting AllVols.com. Deadline for renewals is May 1. Fans wishing to purchase new season tickets can do so as well at AllVols.com or by contacting the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000.

“All Vol Weekend” | April 7-10

Thursday, April 7

All Day (begins at 11 a.m.) - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

Friday, April 8

All Day (begins at 11 a.m.) - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

Noon – Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt at Barksdale Tennis Stadium

6:30 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Saturday, April 9

All Day (begins at 12:30 p.m.) - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

12-3 p.m. - Volunteer Village Fan Fest open at Humanities Plaza

1 p.m. – Soccer vs. Clemson at Regal Stadium

7 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (postgame fireworks)

Sunday, April 10

Noon – Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky at Barksdale Tennis Stadium

1 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

