BCSO honors 12-year-old who pulled his mother and brother from their car following a crash

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 12-year-old boy was honored at Carpenters Middle School with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service Award on Wednesday.

On Jan. 16, 2022, Casey Sims was driving her two sons, 12-year-old Landen Conners and his 8-year-old brother, on Allegheny Loop Road when the car went off the road, flipped, and landed in a creek.

It was snowing with temperatures in the 20s at the time of the crash.

When Blount County deputy Benjamin Peagler arrived on the scene, he saw that Landen had pulled his mother and brother from the car.

“Landen’s mom told deputies that she was trapped in her seat and unable to remove her seatbelt, while her head was elevated just above the water,” officials said. “Landen acted quickly and removed his mother’s seatbelt and opened the sunroof of the vehicle and was able to pull her out of the vehicle. He then assisted his brother out of the vehicle safely.”

Peagler said that Landen’s quick actions saved his family from greater injury or possibly death.

“Landen’s heroic and selfless act that day made a significant impact on the lives of his mother and brother,” officials said. “Thank you for your bravery! We believe you are on a path to greatness!”

A small ceremony was held Wednesday for his family and deputies with the department.

