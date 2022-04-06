Advertisement

Central High School students compete in national shoe art contest

Shoes are the latest canvas for some Central High School students who are competing in a nationwide competition and could earn some big bucks for the school.
Vans Shoes Become Art Canvas
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Art comes in all different forms, including shoes. That’s the latest canvas for some Central High School students who were competing in a nationwide competition and could earn some big bucks for the school.

Two hundred and 50 schools across the country were selected to participate in Vans Custom Culture Contest. Schools were sent two pairs of white canvas Vans and asked to create shoe art to represent two themes.

One pair has to be designed to represent “hometown pride.” So the students were incorporating the Smoky Mountains, Fountain City and Tennessee Volunteer spirit into that pair. The other pair represents the legacy of the founder of Vans who died in May 2021.

“It always feels good just to be able to put my vision down. And to do it on something that’s more of like, in a facet that’s a little bit more creative,” 11th-grader Elliott Vasconcelos, said.

Students were using paint, paint pens, clay and needlefelt to create shoe art.

Nearly a couple dozen Central High teens helped customize every detail.

“These students have been so great and so helpful. And they’ve risen to the occasion and we’ve had students suggest amazing ideas, things I never would’ve thought of,” Art Teacher, Cheryl Burchett, said.

Students will finish and submit designs by taking pictures and sending them to Vans on Friday, April 15. Vans will then select the top 50 designs. If Central High is selected, there will be a chance for anyone to vote for the school.

The winning school earns $50,000. If they win, they want to buy multiple potter’s wheels to advance their ceramics program. Each potter’s wheel costs about $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder

Latest News

Vans Shoes Become Art Canvas
Vans Shoes Become Art Canvas
This year the board of education race has candidates share what party they are affiliated.
Meet the Knox County Schools Board of Education candidates
Meet the Candidates: Breyauna Holloway
Passamonte works with students to feed the horses
McMinn Co. vet tech transforms into home school teacher thanks to grant