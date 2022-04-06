Children playing with lighter leads to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire on the 900 block of Hollywood Road Wednesday. The fire was reportedly started by children playing with a lighter.

The fire was at The Flats at Pond Gap; a fire alarm alerted KFD. When crews were en route to the apartment, a woman called and told them that her apartment was on fire. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but the apartment where it started suffered smoke and water damage, as did the apartment unit below it. All occupants were unharmed, however.

The children involved were referred to the Juvenile Fire Setters program.

