Events every day this weekend to Find Your Fun!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are events every day this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Thursday, April 7:

REO Speedwagon is coming to Knoxville Thursday! The rock band will play at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets online.

Friday, April 8:

Elton John is also coming to Knoxville this weekend. This is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour that was originally scheduled for June 6, of 2020. The rescheduled concert is finally happening Friday at 8 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. You can still find tickets on their-party ticket sites.

Saturday, April 9:

Oak Ridge’s annual community egg hunt is Saturday. It starts at 11 a.m. at A.K. Bissel Park. The egg hunt is limited to kids ages four through fourth grade. Families are asked to pre-register to help staff plan accordingly. Adult volunteers are also needed.

Sunday, April 10:

Spring is here and you are probably starting to think about your gardens. Go to Ijams Nature Center for its annual spring celebration, the Mayapple Marketplace. It’s Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fun-filled event will feature gardening vendors, plant nurseries, food trucks, and more!

Also, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the Old City Market. There will be a variety of vendors from jewelry, to artists, bakers, and more. The Old City Market will take place on Jackson Avenue in the Old City every second Saturday of the month.

