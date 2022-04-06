Advertisement

First Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking the threat for severe storms this evening.
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our First Alert Weather Day begins at 5 p.m. as strong to severe thunderstorms roll into East Tennessee.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated strong storms push into the Plateau around 5 p.m. The storms look to get stronger as they push east towards the Valley around 7 p.m. Expect the strongest storms between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Damaging winds are the main threat, but some hail is possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The “enhanced risk” for severe weather means multiple severe storms are possible, and the “slight risk” means isolated severe storms are possible.

The severe threat looks to die down around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Showers linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to near 46 by Thursday morning. Thursday is cooler at 65 degrees, with partly cloudy skies, and spotty rain showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

More clouds and rain arrives Friday. Highs will be near 53 degrees. Spotty mountain snow is possible as well, especially heading into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The spotty rain and mountain snow continue into Saturday with highs struggling to get near 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 61.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

