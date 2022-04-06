Founding member of Honor Flight Kentucky passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A founding member of Honor Flight Kentucky has passed away.

Phillip Pittman was president of the group that took veterans of war on flights to the nation’s capital to see memorials, and honor them for their service to the country. He passed away early Wednesday morning at 75 years old.

Friends say he leaves behind quite the legacy. Pittman never wanted credit for what he did for the veterans, and his friends said he liked to work from the shadows.

A Vietnam veteran himself, he served 26 years in the Army Aviation. He retired in 1991 as a lieutenant colonel after two tours in Vietnam, multiple state-side assignments and tours in Germany and Korea. Pittman was part of the group that founded Honor Flight Kentucky in 2015.

The nonprofit has flown more than 1,000 Kentucky veterans to Washington to see their dedicated memorials and thank them for their service. It’s an experience they don’t forget.

WKYT’s Chad Hedrick spoke to his friend, who said Pittman’s passion for the project will be his lasting legacy, and the honor flights are not going anywhere.

“One thing Phill always did when he spoke about Honor Flight was, ‘no greater honor.’ That’s how he always led off. It touched so many people. It gave the veterans pride in their service again. It helped their families, it helped their friends, and that closure,” friend Ben Adams said.

Pittman lived in Versailles with his wife Connie. They were married for 55 years.

