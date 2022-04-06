Advertisement

Judge panel issues temporary injunction blocking state Senate districts


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A panel of judges in Davidson County have issued a temporary injunction blocking the Tennessee State Senate redistricting plan approved by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The three-person panel said the plaintiffs, Akilah Moore, Telise Turner and Gary Wygant, “have made a showing of likelihood of success on the merits as to the Senate plan sufficient to warrant the grant of extraordinary relief in the form of a temporary injunction to the Senate plan.”

PDF: Court order on state redistricting plan

The panel said the House plan did not make a showing of likelihood of success.

“Given the foregoing ruling on likelihood of success, the Panel concludes the Plaintiffs have shown there is risk of irreparable harm sufficient to warrant the issuance of extraordinary relief in the form of a temporary injunction as to the Senate plan. Similarly, Plaintiffs have made a sufficient showing on the question of the public interest and the balancing of harms as to the Senate plan,” the judges wrote in the order.

The panel gives the General Assembly 15 days in order to “remedy the constitutional defect” in the Senate plan. If the event the General Assembly fails to remedy the “constitutional defect,” the panel will impose an interim apportionment map that remedies the “constitutional defect” that will be used for the 2022 elections.

The panel of judges also extended the filing deadline for prospective state Senate candidates until May 5 at noon. The deadline was previously on Thursday at noon. The Thursday deadline will remain in effect for the state House districts.

