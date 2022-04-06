Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge crash killed one and injured another Wednesday morning, officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and involved two cars at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 327. The driver of one car died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

