Advertisement

Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another

An Oak Ridge crash killed one and injured another Wednesday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge crash killed one and injured another Wednesday morning, officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and involved two cars at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 327. The driver of one car died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Jefferson county family says they have to buy jugs of water to bathe infant son
Family has to buy bottled water to bathe infant son after Jefferson Co. water contamination

Latest News

Photo courtesy of ORNL
Oak Ridge Department of Energy emergency sirens malfunction: no emergency reported
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”
More fees could be coming to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Officials said the proposed changes come as increased traffic threatens to harm the park.
More fees could be coming to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park