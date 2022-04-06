Advertisement

Oak Ridge Department of Energy emergency sirens malfunction: no emergency reported

The sirens malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon, going off when no emergency was reported, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.
Photo courtesy of ORNL(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge’s Department of Energy Public Warning Sirens malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon, going off when no emergency was reported, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The sirens work as a public warning in the event of an emergency at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, according to the Tennessee DOE website. The sirens are placed within two miles of the Y-12 and ORNL complexes.

“In the unlikely event that an emergency at the ORR requires offsite protective actions, warning sirens will sound within two miles of the affected site. A steady wailing sound will be heard for three to five minutes,” the website reads.

When the sirens sound in an actual emergency situation, the DOE website states that those within the affected site immediately go inside a building or vehicle and tune into an Emergency Alert System station for more information.

The website also recommends that people drive in the opposite direction of the sirens.

The malfunction happened during the sirens’ monthly test. That test is scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

