Oak Ridge Department of Energy emergency sirens malfunction: no emergency reported

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge’s Department of Energy Public Warning Sirens malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon, going off when no emergency was reported, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The monthly DOE Public Warning Siren test malfunctioned this afternoon. There is NOT an emergency at a DOE facility in Oak Ridge. — Oak Ridge Police (@OakRidgePolice) April 6, 2022

The sirens work as a public warning in the event of an emergency at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, according to the Tennessee DOE website. The sirens are placed within two miles of the Y-12 and ORNL complexes.

“In the unlikely event that an emergency at the ORR requires offsite protective actions, warning sirens will sound within two miles of the affected site. A steady wailing sound will be heard for three to five minutes,” the website reads.

When the sirens sound in an actual emergency situation, the DOE website states that those within the affected site immediately go inside a building or vehicle and tune into an Emergency Alert System station for more information.

The website also recommends that people drive in the opposite direction of the sirens.

The malfunction happened during the sirens’ monthly test. That test is scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.