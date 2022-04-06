Advertisement

Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a murder on March 28, 2022.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a murder on March 28, 2022.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen boy was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Jaqwan Gillette, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, according to Erland.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect, who is not being identified due to his juvenile status, was with Shani Harris when the shooting occurred. Harris was also charged with attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Officials said that two cars entered the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue to conduct a marijuana transaction when Harris and Gillette opened fire on another party. Gillette was struck in the gunfire exchange, according to officials.

Gillette’s family lost four family members to gun violence in one year.

WVLT News reached out to Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, who confirmed that Jaqwan Gillette was the older brother to Jamarion “Lil Dada” Gillette, who died at the hospital following a shooting on March 10, 2021.

Based on an investigation, officials believed that the shooting involved several individuals in the parking lot of the store. The family has lost more than just the two brothers, however.

A cousin of the family, Martaysha Flack, 20, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Holston Oaks Apartments in July of 2021. She was pronounced dead on the scene, reports said. Another cousin, Chaka Sligh, 36, was shot in the 2700 block of E. 5th Avenue just 11 days before Flack.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family

Latest News

Kay's message in a bottle before it was thrown into Atlantic Ocean
Knoxville woman’s message in a bottle found two years later
Parents of students at Carpenters Middle School in Blount County were alerted of an increased...
‘A potential threat’ prompts extra law enforcement presence at Blount Co. middle school
First Alert for stronger storms Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday evening for strong to severe thunderstorms
Spring Practice
Vols defense looking to make major splash this season