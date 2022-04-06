‘A potential threat’ prompts extra law enforcement presence at Blount Co. middle school

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Carpenters Middle School in Blount County announced to parents that there would be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school Wednesday.

The notification said a threat was made against the school, but no other information was released.

CMS families, A potential threat has been brought to our attention here at Carpenters Middle School. We are working in collaboration with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threat. Additional law enforcement officers will be on our campus tomorrow as a safety precaution. Our team at CMS is focused on providing care, love and service to all of our students in a safe learning environment.

WVLT News reached out to school and law enforcement officials and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.

