‘A potential threat’ prompts extra law enforcement presence at Blount Co. middle school
Parents of students at Carpenters Middle School in Blount County were alerted of an increased police presence at school on Wednesday.
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Carpenters Middle School in Blount County announced to parents that there would be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school Wednesday.
The notification said a threat was made against the school, but no other information was released.
WVLT News reached out to school and law enforcement officials and are awaiting a response.
This is a developing story.
