Advertisement

‘A potential threat’ prompts extra law enforcement presence at Blount Co. middle school

Parents of students at Carpenters Middle School in Blount County were alerted of an increased police presence at school on Wednesday.
Parents of students at Carpenters Middle School in Blount County were alerted of an increased...
Parents of students at Carpenters Middle School in Blount County were alerted of an increased police presence at school on Wednesday.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Carpenters Middle School in Blount County announced to parents that there would be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school Wednesday.

The notification said a threat was made against the school, but no other information was released.

WVLT News reached out to school and law enforcement officials and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man charged with murder after body found in van he was driving
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Va. dies following officer-involved shooting in Cocke Co.
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family

Latest News

Kay's message in a bottle before it was thrown into Atlantic Ocean
Knoxville woman’s message in a bottle found two years later
First Alert for stronger storms Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday evening for strong to severe thunderstorms
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder
Spring Practice
Vols defense looking to make major splash this season