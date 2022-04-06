Advertisement

Sevier County cabin spared while neighboring homes burn in “miracle”

One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s Hatcher Mountain Wildfire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. Tammy Hager posted intense video from her Shagbark cabin’s security camera to Facebook Thursday. The video showed her neighbors’ homes catching fire, while hers was fortunately spared.

“Half of our subdivision was untouched, our side of the subdivision has 56 homes gone and could possibly be more once they can access the other streets,” she said.

WVLT News spoke to Kristina Snyderman, Hager’s daughter. She said her mother watched the footage with bated breath, praying for her cabin’s survival.

“It was absolutely terrifying for them to watch as their beloved mountain home nearly caught fire,” she said. “My mom watched as her neighbors’ home went up in flames and just held her breath waiting for hers to go next. We truly believe prayer kept their home safe.”

Snyderman also said the community was coming together, supporting one another.

“Shagbark is such an amazing community and they’ve banded together in all of this,” she said.

Hager wasn’t the only one surprised by her cabin’s fate. Snyderman told WVLT News that her insurance adjuster was also blown away.

“Their insurance adjuster went out yesterday and said he truly witnessed a miracle. You can see how close the fire got to their garage,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Versus UNC Asheville
New NIL deal to benefit entire UT Baseball program
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared while neighboring homes burn in “miracle”
Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter said they hope to get federal funding.
Sevier County officials talk next steps following fire
Tennessee vs. Lipscomb April 5, 2022
Top ranked Vols continue remarkable run