Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds this morning, and strong to severe storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Strong storms are possible as a line of showers and storms move through this afternoon. A brief spin-up tornado is possible as well. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our storm chances as well.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 82 in Knoxville to 78 in Crossville.

We’re still looking at a line of strong to severe storms to move right around sunset Wednesday, after a high of 82 degrees. Damaging winds are the main threat, but some hail is possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The “enhanced risk” for severe weather means multiple severe storms are possible, and the “slight risk” means isolated severe storms are possible.

Tonight we’ll have more storms as we roll into Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Thursday is cooler at 65 degrees, with a partly cloudy day and spotty rain.

Temperatures rebound nicely Sunday into next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.