Top ranked Vols continue remarkable run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 1 Tennessee baseball took down in-state foe Lipscomb, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win its 20th consecutive game, adding on to its program record win streak.

Jordan Beck, aka Mike Honcho, produced the only multi-hit performance of the evening, while scoring a pair of runs and driving in one. Seven Vols in total tallied a hit, five going for extra bases.

Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) got excellent performances from a number of pitchers as eight toed the rubber, amassing 14 strikeouts as a team and only allowing six base runners. Ben Joyce earned the first win of his career, punching out three batters in two innings without allowing anyone reach base. Mark McLaughlin locked down the first of his career, striking out four batters over the final 1.2 innings.

The Vols have now gone an impressive 125 innings without trailing and remain perfect (8-0) in mid-week games.

UP NEXT: Tennessee welcomes Missouri to Rocky Top for a weekend series kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. It is All Vol Weekend as the Big Orange play a pair of night games in the series with the Tigers on Friday and Saturday. Weather permitting, there will be a pregame block party on Pat Head Summitt Street prior to Friday’s contest and postgame fireworks after Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.