Tourists warned to stay cautious after woman is assaulted in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police reminded tourists Tuesday to be aware of their surroundings after a woman was assaulted at a popular tourist attraction.

A woman says she was assaulted by 29-year-old Marcus Collier while walking up the stairs to the Shelby Street Bridge. She told police he grabbed her inappropriately, punched her, pushed her to the ground, and covered her mouth. Collier knocked out one of her teeth.

The victim told officers Collier tried to pull her pants down, but she could run away once Collier grabbed her purse. A witness told News4 he saw Collier running along the bridge towards Broadway. He thought Collier was exercising until he saw the police trying to arrest him.

“That’s scary. Very scary. There’s no security. There should be somebody walking it because you have a lot of people that are here visiting and they aren’t familiar with the area or anything. Especially if she was by herself to get attacked like that,” Tammy Almeida is in town from Boston.

Almeida says she hopes to see security ramped up on the Shelby Pedestrian Bridge.

“I haven’t seen any police officers or security,” said Tammy Almeida. She and her husband Paul are from Boston visiting Nashville. “When we walk the bridge, we are going to do it during the day.”

Some tourists say they are always aware of their surroundings while exploring Music City. For example, John Zuckoski, a delivery driver from Greenville, South Carolina, says he is used to watching out for the people around him.

“There’s a lot of homeless, so you gotta watch your back from them, you know. Because they’ll do dumb stuff,” Zuckoski said.

