TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident


Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is mourning the loss of an officer who died in an off-duty accident.

TWRA announced Wednesday that Fentress County Officer Doug Lamb died in an accident on Monday. Lamb began his career with the agency in 1992 and moved to Fentress County in 1999.

Lamb was known as a “true game warden” by his coworkers who really enjoyed his job during walleye run and deer season. He received a total of six “Officer of the Year” awards on a district, regional, and statewide level.

“Doug had a passion for his career,” Lieutenant Tim Singleton said in a statement. “He didn’t consider it a job. He managed the most difficult tasks of a wildlife officer, that is, balancing work and family. He cherished both.”

Fentress County Officer Doug Lamb takes photo with fellow officers.
Fentress County Officer Doug Lamb takes photo with fellow officers.(TWRA)

Lamb was known throughout the county as a member of the Jamestown First Baptist Church. In addition to being an officer with the TWRA, Lamb taught hunter education and he was known for his woodworking skills. He was an avid outdoorsman who hunted and fished with his son.

“Doug was a firm, but fair wildlife officer that enjoyed the profession. He will be greatly missed,” Major CJ Jaynes said in a statement.

Lamb is a graduate of Tennessee Tech University. The TWRA did not release any additional details about the accident. Lamb is survived by his wife Brenda, son Silas and daughter Kathryn.

