Vols defense looking to make major splash this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols defense took a major hit last year because of injuries and the transfer portal decimating the roster, but they made due with what they had. Rodney Garner and Tim Banks are in year two of their current tenure at Tennessee and have made progress in transforming the defense into a beast.

Coming into Spring practices the defense had the biggest set of question marks and defensive lineman Omari Thomas made it clear that their one simple goal is “to be the best defensive line in the country.”

The injuries have been rehabbed, with only a couple of players still working back to full contact, but the position group is on an upward trajectory and some of it has to do with newcomer, both freshman and transfer’s alike.

Elijah Herring, an early enrollee has been thrusted right into the rotation in Spring ball. “It can be overwhelming but he’s a super mature kid,” linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary said. “Even when he makes mistakes, he’s one of those kids that will come to the sideline and tell you what he did wrong. When kids do that, you know it means something to them and there’s a really good chance he’s going to catch on sooner than later.”

A major point of emphasis for the defensive unit this off-season is to continue to eliminate penalties and continuing to adjust to the speed of the game.

“It’s a lot of experience in the back-end that we have,” said senior defensive back, Jaylen McCollough. “A lot of the guys that can play, and a lot of playmakers. So we just got to relax and play.”

Look for the Vols defense to make a statement this season when they get underway in the Fall.

