Waldens Creek Firefighter speaks on helmet footage of Sevier County wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During last week’s wildfires, Waldens Creek Volunteer Firefighter Samuel Torres III was able to capture what it was like to be on the ground battling the blaze.

While looking at Torres’ vantage point you can see close-up moments of fires at night, and the damage left behind. Torres says typically the fire department uses the helmet camera to help with training other firefighters.

”We like to capture fire for training purposes, you know if there is something we can improve on in structure fires. It’s not really used on in wildland fires but this was a perfect opportunity to capture everything I could,” says Torres.

Torres says as a safety officer, his job is to make sure the environment is as safe as it can be for the other firefighters.

“My initial thought was when we first got called for a brush fire was ‘it’s just another brush fire you know?’ They get out of hand sometimes but as it started to drag on and they ordered us to evacuate the mountain the first time, and the truck started catching on fire I started thinking you know, we’re in for the long haul. It’s gonna take us a while to get this thing out,” explained Torres.

A video camera on his helmet shows the bright orange flames that consumed several acres of land, as firefighters work hard to contain the blaze.

“If we get a fire, wreck, anything. If our community needs us, I drop everything and just come to help. So it’s really about service. Being there for people that need help when they need it,” shared Torres.

The Hatcher Mountain wildfire is now 100% contained.

