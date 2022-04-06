Advertisement

Waldens Creek Firefighter speaks on helmet footage of Sevier County wildfires

The footage comes from Samuel Torres III’s helmet, and shows him as he battles flames near cabins and in wooded areas.
The footage comes from Samuel Torres III’s helmet, and shows him as he battles flames near cabins and in wooded areas.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During last week’s wildfires, Waldens Creek Volunteer Firefighter Samuel Torres III was able to capture what it was like to be on the ground battling the blaze.

While looking at Torres’ vantage point you can see close-up moments of fires at night, and the damage left behind. Torres says typically the fire department uses the helmet camera to help with training other firefighters.

”We like to capture fire for training purposes, you know if there is something we can improve on in structure fires. It’s not really used on in wildland fires but this was a perfect opportunity to capture everything I could,” says Torres.

Torres says as a safety officer, his job is to make sure the environment is as safe as it can be for the other firefighters.

“My initial thought was when we first got called for a brush fire was ‘it’s just another brush fire you know?’ They get out of hand sometimes but as it started to drag on and they ordered us to evacuate the mountain the first time, and the truck started catching on fire I started thinking you know, we’re in for the long haul. It’s gonna take us a while to get this thing out,” explained Torres.

A video camera on his helmet shows the bright orange flames that consumed several acres of land, as firefighters work hard to contain the blaze.

“If we get a fire, wreck, anything. If our community needs us, I drop everything and just come to help. So it’s really about service. Being there for people that need help when they need it,” shared Torres.

The Hatcher Mountain wildfire is now 100% contained.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
The flames rose high enough to face a 5-story building a wide enough to trap six trained...
‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’ | Veteran firefighter makes last call to his family
The Cocke County sheriff and one of his deputies were investigated by the Tennessee...
Cocke Co. sheriff and deputy under investigation by state agency
Company to pay back millions
Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder

Latest News

First Alert for severe storms this evening
First Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening
BCSO honors 12-year-old who pulled his mother and brother from their car following a crash - clipped version
Children playing with lighter leads to Knoxville apartment fire
Children playing with lighter leads to Knoxville apartment fire
East Tennessee could see severe storms, hail and even tornados around 5 p.m. this afternoon as...
Severe Storms on the Way