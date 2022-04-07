Advertisement

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ birthday celebrations scheduled this weekend

In honor of his birthday, family and friends are invited to celebrate the hero on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a man who loved his country.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a man who loved his country.(East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association/XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss’ birthday, his friends and family have invited the community to a number of events that will be held this weekend. On April 7, he would’ve turned 24.

Staff Sgt. Knauss, 23, was one of 13 service members who died in a suicide bombing in August 2021 as the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan. Until his last breath, he assisted Americans and Afghan refugees who wanted to leave the country.

In honor of his birthday, family and friends are invited to celebrate the hero on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

On Saturday at 10:00 a.m., there will be a veteran ride. It will begin at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 734 North 4th Avenue in Knoxville. Following the ride, a memorial dedication from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. will be held at the Weigel’s at 7420 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

Afterward, guests are invited to stay from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the popular East Tennessee chain to celebrate Staff Sgt. Knauss’ 24th birthday. Those in attendance are urged to bring a lawn chair for entertainment.

On Sunday, community members are invited to hike House Mountain in Corryton, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Showers linger overnight
Severe threat is over, showers linger overnight
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is showing its age, but the park service has a fix, parking passes
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Tazewell Police Department cruisers
One flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Tazewell
The mother charged with the murder of 15-month-old Evelyn is back in court.
Megan Boswell Back In Court
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire now 100% contained, involved over 900 acres
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
Personal information potentially viewed, copied during ETCH cyberattack