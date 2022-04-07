Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ birthday celebrations scheduled this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss’ birthday, his friends and family have invited the community to a number of events that will be held this weekend. On April 7, he would’ve turned 24.

Staff Sgt. Knauss, 23, was one of 13 service members who died in a suicide bombing in August 2021 as the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan. Until his last breath, he assisted Americans and Afghan refugees who wanted to leave the country.

In honor of his birthday, family and friends are invited to celebrate the hero on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

On Saturday at 10:00 a.m., there will be a veteran ride. It will begin at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 734 North 4th Avenue in Knoxville. Following the ride, a memorial dedication from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. will be held at the Weigel’s at 7420 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

Afterward, guests are invited to stay from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the popular East Tennessee chain to celebrate Staff Sgt. Knauss’ 24th birthday. Those in attendance are urged to bring a lawn chair for entertainment.

On Sunday, community members are invited to hike House Mountain in Corryton, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

