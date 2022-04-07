Advertisement

Clingmans Dome Road season opening delayed

Park officials said the decision was made following a weather forecast that could mean up to seven inches at high elevations in the park.
Clingmans Dome Observation Tower. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Thursday that the Clingmans Dome Road season opening would be delayed until at least April 11. Park officials said the decision was made following a weather forecast that could mean up to seven inches at high elevations in the park on April 8.

Park officials still plan to enforce single-lane closures after the road opens through Sept. 2, 2022, with the exception of the summer months. The closures are permitted from 7 a.m. Mondays through 12 p.m. on Fridays. The lanes will not be closed during days between June 15 and Aug. 15, federal holidays or the week of Easter.

Officials also warned backcountry campers to stay up to date with information by going to this website or calling 865-436-1297.

