Cloudy, windy, drizzly Friday. Snow sticks in Smokies Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bundle up! Yes, we were really just at 80 degrees. Despite all that, two days later, some will see snow fall. Wind chills are back with drizzle as part of a ‘little winter.’

Next week, we’re warming right back up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The First Alert is long in the past but the general storm system is still impacting our weather. That led to sprinkles earlier Thursday north of Interstate 40. The ‘upper low’ brings a big - massive - pool of really cold air here Friday and Saturday. That also brings lots and lots of tiny rain showers Friday. The morning starts out mostly dry and around 40 degrees. After 11:00 a.m. the sprinkles start coming down sideways. The southwest to northeast wind flow brings a wind chill throughout the day Friday. There will also be snow sticking by late Friday afternoon, way up in the Smokies.

NOTE: to get to these bigger snows, you’ll have to hike well above 5,000 feet. Clingmans Dome Road also remains closed, so you can’t just drive to the snows. Still, there is a new Winter Weather Advisory.

There is a wind chill throughout Friday afternoon, feeling ten degrees colder through the end of the day. The light rain really ends by evening, but then we’re really cold. Expect lows ranging from the low to mid 30s Saturday morning. The snow chance is higher Saturday, especially for sticking snow. You may even see snow *falling* in the Valley. A solid dusting to a very-isolated half-inch of snow is possible in places like Jamestown and Crossville. See the below image for the peak snowfall totals.

NOTE: This is for the PEAKS of the Smokies, not where most people live. (WVLT)

The clouds continue Saturday, with the high barely 50 degrees. Colder weather is here for Sunday morning. Many could see a hard freeze. That’s sustained temps at or below 28 degrees for a few hours. While we do not anticipate that in the Valley, it’s more likely at higher terrain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the change day, when the sun comes back out and the temps go way up. We’re back to the mid 60s for the bowl of the Valley. If you’re wanting to get outside and/or play golf, this is THE day of the weekend.

Monday is substantially warmer and still looks dry. Tuesday could bring a few isolated rain showers but most of us remain dry and again on Wednesday. Thursday brings our best chance of rain next week. Most of our weather maps are dry next Friday - the one exception is the Canadian.

Watching "The Masters?" Well, our local golf forecast is much improved on Sunday. (WVLT)

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

