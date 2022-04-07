Cooler air moving in, bringing back showers and some snowfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front brought storms for many Wednesday, now we will all feel the cooling to end the week and some of us see some rain to snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with patchy fog and layers of clouds, with a seasonable low around 48 degrees.

We have a mix of sun and clouds today, but we’re slowly warming. Today’s high is around 63 degrees, but the wind can make it feel cooler. We have a westerly breeze 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Rain showers are very isolated today, but a few more move in late evening.

Tonight comes with scattered rain showers, and we’ll see some spotty mountain snowfall. Friday starts around 40 degrees, so the jackets are needed again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday stays chilly, with a high of only 53 degrees. We’ll increase to a 60% coverage in the afternoon in light to moderate rain showers. That changes to spotty wintry mix in the higher elevations, but snowfall in the mountains.

Scattered flurries to mountain snow. (WVLT)

Friday night into Saturday, a 40% coverage in rain to snow showers continues. As temperatures drop to around 35 degrees, we can easily see some wintry mix in the Valley too, but the best chance for accumulations is in the mountains. Scattered wintry mix showers continue Saturday morning, changing back to spotty rain showers Saturday afternoon in the Valley, with a high around 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 61. Then, 70s return next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

