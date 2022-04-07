Advertisement

Hancock County man helps bring life-saving tool into Ukraine’s warzones

Joe Hurston with Air mobile Ministries brought nine units on his first trip and plans to bring 10 more water purifiers to thousands of Ukrainians by Friday.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man was heading back to Ukraine after just returning from the front lines of the conflict last week. This comes as Ukrainian leaders reported some war survivors have been forced to collect rain and melt snow to drink.

Drinking that water can be a silent and deadly threat, but Joe Hurston with Air mobile Ministries told WVLT News his water purifiers are their secret weapon.

“That’s what we built this machine for. That’s why we call it the Air Mobile Rescue. It’s a game changer. You get clean water flowing and you’ll keep people alive,” Joe Hurston said.

Hurston brought nine units on his first trip and plans to bring 10 more water purifiers to thousands of Ukrainians by Friday. Just one unit is enough drinking water for 500 people a day.

Hurston said he expects to stay a week and a half in Ukraine. He’ll be in close contact with armed guards and believes he’ll return safe.

