Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker

A Knoxville man was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping after the prosecutors said he raped a coworker at a work celebration held at a restaurant on Emory Road.
David Lyndel Cochran
David Lyndel Cochran(Sean McDermott)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors announced they were seeking the maximum penalty for a 49-yar-old man who was convicted of raping his coworker, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Office Spokesperson Sean McDermott.

Prosecutors said David Lyndel Cochran worked at Pero’s restaurant on Emory Road alongside the victim. The restaurant owners were closing the location and gave the staff bar access for a celebration where McDermott said the victim became intoxicated and passed out in the restaurant.

“Cochran was a cook at the restaurant and offered to take the victim home,” McDermott said. “Instead of taking her home, Cochran took the incapacitated victim to the Super 8 Motel off Emory Road. While the victim was unable to give consent, Cochran raped her.”

The victim felt pain the next day but did not know what happened, prompting an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A sexual assault examination revealed Cochran’s DNA.

“This offender preyed upon a young woman when she was most vulnerable, but he has been held accountable thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case,” said DA Charme Allen.

Prosecutors planned to ask for the maximum sentence of 37 years without the possibility of parole at Cochran’s sentencing hearing.

“Aggravated Rape is a Class A felony carrying a punishment of fifteen to twenty-five years in prison,” McDermott said. “Aggravated Kidnapping is a Class B felony carrying a punishment of eight to twelve years.”

