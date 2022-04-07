Advertisement

Lady Vols and Spyre Sports unveil NIL deal with Orange Mountain Designs

Spyre Sports and a handful of Lady Vols unveiled a new NIL partnership with Orange Mountain Designs Wednesday.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the past several months Spyre Sports Group unveiled deals for Vols from football, basketball, and baseball, bringing money to the university’s athletes through Name Image, and Likeness allowed by the NCAA in 2021.

Wednesday, Spyre Sports announced a new NIL deal, this time for the Lady Vols.

“I thought it was just kinda crazy. Like, there’s really a shirt with my name on it. But it’s really cool because of all the work I put in, just to see it come to fruition is really encouraging to me,” said Guard Sarah Puckett.

Puckett along with teammates Kaiya Wynn, Tamari Key, Jordan Walker, Karoline Striplin, and Jordan Horston were on hand to unveil their new deal with Orange Mountain Designs in Alcoa.

“It’s super exciting! When I signed to UT, I never envisioned anything like this. So, it’s definitely one of my biggest dreams come true to see merchandise with my name on it,” said Walker.

Spyre continued to partner with Vol athletes to help them profit off of their NIL.

“Spyre Sports is committed to being inclusive for all student-athletes and that certainly includes women athletics. The Lady Vols are an iconic and national brand, and we are proud to work with them in the space to provide NIL opportunities,” said Hunter Baddour co-founder of Spyre Sports Group.

