Loudon County crash kills two on I-75

LCSO deputies, first responders, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash.
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday, according to a post by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 68 on I-75 Southbound just after 12:30 p.m., officials said. The two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash were pronounced dead on the scene.

LCSO deputies, first responders and Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash.

Traffic was expected to be congested for several hours following the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

APRIL 7, 2022 | 12:41 pm EST DEADLY INTERSTATE CRASH IN LOUDON COUNTY, EXPECT DELAYS AS INVESTIGATION IS...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Thursday, April 7, 2022

