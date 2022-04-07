Loudon County crash kills two on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday, according to a post by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 68 on I-75 Southbound just after 12:30 p.m., officials said. The two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash were pronounced dead on the scene.

LCSO deputies, first responders and Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash.

Traffic was expected to be congested for several hours following the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

