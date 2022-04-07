Advertisement

Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region.
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Megan Boswell Back In Court

Live: The mother charged with the murder of 15-month-old Evelyn is back in court. https://bit.ly/3raummK

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, April 7, 2022

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell, the woman charged in the death of her daughter 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court Thursday, April 7.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

The trial date for Boswell was been set for September 26, 2022.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Showers linger overnight
Severe threat is over, showers linger overnight
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is showing its age, but the park service has a fix, parking passes
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to a...
Police arrest and charge Knoxville teen with attempted first degree murder
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Evan Russell
Weigel’s announces first UT NIL deal
Scattered showers return Friday.
Cooler air moving in, bringing back showers and some snowfall
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick