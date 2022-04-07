New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Upcoming Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk will start his new position almost a month early, the KCS Board of Education decided Wednesday evening.

Rysewyk was originally set to start his job on July 1, but now he will take the position on June 4, working along side current superintendent, Bob Thomas. June 4 is the day after the last graduation for Knox County Schools. WVLT News spoke with board member Daniel Watson about why they made this decision; he said it’s all about the transition.

“To me it’s going to be a good thing for Dr. Rysewyk to get started in that position sooner. There’s obviously a lot of huge decisions that get made for the upcoming school year, even in May,” Watson said.

Some of those decisions will include hiring new people and administrative changes. Thomas will work in an advisory role through June, the board decided.

The board also approved Rysewyk’s four-year contract, which sets him up with a $240,000 salary.

