Oak Ridge graduate talks experience at the Masters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Scott Stallings has been all over the country playing golf, but still considers places like the Oak Ridge Country Club and Holston Hills to be his home courses.

In 2012, Stallings placed 27th in the Masters and in 2014 he failed to make the cut. As he watches this year’s tournament, Stallings can attest to the challenges of the course if you miss your spots.

“Not every hole is a birdie hole and the moment you try and bite off more than you can chew, that’s when Augusta comes back swinging and I’ve been on the good side of that and I’ve been on the bad side of that,” said Stallings.

He hopes to one day get back to Augusta and play in the tournament for himself, and he’s not alone. Luke Scealf is a die hard golf fan from Knoxville, and has one distinct identifier that sets him apart from others.

You won’t find bigger @TheMasters fans here in Knoxville than @LukeScealf1 and his dad. They both have one tattoo. It’s the Masters logo on their forearm. They’ve both been to the tournament but never played the course. Have to think the tat gives them a leg up to play soon. pic.twitter.com/0bHHImdCkK — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) April 7, 2022

At 17 years old, Luke and his dad both got matching Masters tattoos on their forearms. It’s the only one either of them have. “Probably the best 75 dollars I’ve ever spent,” said Scaelf, adding that he’s proudly displaying it five years later, especially during the week of the tournament.

Scaelf said he’s been to the tournament five times but hopes one day to play in it.

The passion from people here in East Tennessee is visible with ink like Scaelf’s, but Stallings is hoping to grow the game even further. Through his Kid’s Play Free program, anybody 15 or younger can play a free round of golf at select places across Knoxville.

Stallings said all you have to do is physically be there, and it’s open 365 days a year.

