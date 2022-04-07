Advertisement

One flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Tazewell

The man suffered severe injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar.
Tazewell Police Department cruisers
Tazewell Police Department cruisers(TPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Tazewell, according to the police department.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Tazewell Police Department was dispatched after a man was struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Tazewell at Kivett Drive.

The man suffered severe injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar, officials said.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and Clairborne EMS, assisted the TPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

***Pedestrian Struck*** At approximately 08:30am this morning a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Main Street in...

Posted by Tazewell Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

