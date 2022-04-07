One flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Tazewell
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Tazewell, according to the police department.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Tazewell Police Department was dispatched after a man was struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Tazewell at Kivett Drive.
The man suffered severe injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar, officials said.
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and Clairborne EMS, assisted the TPD.
The investigation remains ongoing.
