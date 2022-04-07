Overdoses, drug use in schools creating challenges for an East Tenn. community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greenville student resource officers have reported an increase in drug use across Greene County schools. Lt. Joe Prokop with the Greeneville Police Department told WVLT News they’ve taken away at least a dozen vape pens from middle school students this year.

Lt. Teddy Lawing with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said just one school reported nearly 70 confiscations. Both agencies reported several students had to be rushed to the hospital with signs of overdosing.

“Schools are starting to stock Narcan which is pretty sad to say because of these overdoses that are occurring,” Lt. Prokop said.

On Thursday, a partnership between the Greeneville Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, NPAC, Greeneville City Schools, Greene County Schools, The Greeneville Sun, WGRV, General Sessions/Juvenile Court and Apex Bank will host the first “What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know” free event for the public inside the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

“In Juvenile Court we have seen a tremendous increase in the past 12 months of cases involving inappropriate use of cell phones by juveniles, and an increase in vape use by juveniles, and an increase in depression among the juveniles we see in Court,” said Greene County Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey. “This event will not only provide you with information about these and other dangerous issues the juveniles in our community are confronting every day, but the event will also provide you with resources and people/places to turn to for help.”

While the long term health effects on children are still in question, officers said the drug is a gateway to crime.

“Addiction accounts for for most of our criminal offenses that occur, so if we can get them this information when they’re young and maybe head off some addiction and possibly prevent an overdose then it’s well worth it to get that information out parents,” Lt. Prokop said.

Want to know if you’re child is involved? Officer said consider looking for the warning signs that include fruity smells in their room, blood shot eyes or improper standing.

