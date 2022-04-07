Personal information potentially viewed, copied during ETCH cyberattack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said that certain information may have been copied or viewed during a cyber incident that occurred in March.

On March 13, ETCH identified “unusual activity” on its network, prompting experts to take steps to secure its systems and begin a comprehensive investigation. While the investigation remains ongoing, the hospital said it determined that “certain documents stored within its environment may have been copied from or viewed on the system as part of the cyber incident.”

A release from the hospital said that ETCH systems contained many different types of information that may have been affected at the time of the incident.

“While the investigation to determine the full scope of potentially affected information is ongoing and may vary by individual, the relevant ETCH systems may contain the following types of information at the time of the event: names, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, non-resident identification number, other demographic information, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, other personal health information, and usernames and passwords,” according to ETCH.

For those potentially affected, the hospital said it would be notifying the individuals and providing information on steps that may be taken to protect personal information best.

A spokesperson with ETCH also encouraged the potentially affected individuals to “remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.”

After the event, the hospital’s CEO released a statement saying that it would continue caring for patients amid the information technology issue investigation.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH) continues to care for our patients as we address the ongoing information technology issue. We have processes to ensure we can safely and effectively care for our patients in these circumstances. We want our community to know that if a child needs our services, do not delay care as we are able to treat any child who needs our expert care. While the response to the I.T. issue remains active and ongoing, our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruptions. We would like to thank the community for trusting us with the healthcare of our children and thank our team, whose dedication is unparalleled in this region. Thank you for your patience, understanding and partnership. We will provide updated information as it is available.

WVLT spoke with Bridgitte Mase, who is a cybersecurity expert at Boston Government Services in Oak Ridge, following the attack. She said that hospitals are some of the most often attacked entities by hackers.

“They can’t really shut down, right? So as most companies can shut down for a certain amount of time, hospitals and most healthcare facilities don’t really have that option,” said Mase.

Moving forward, ETCH will continue working to determine the scope of potentially affected information and conducting a detailed review of potentially impacted data to determine the type of information present during the attack and whom it related to.

The hospital said it had taken additional steps to enhance further security of its systems following the event.

