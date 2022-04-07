State unveils Safe at Home program for sexual assault victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee program called “Safe At Home” prevents abusers from locating their victims. They can provide victims of sexual assault with a substitute address.

Under the current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available to the public, meaning an abuser could search for their victim’s information like an address or phone number.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett asks anyone who has experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or domestic abuse to protect themselves with Safe At Home.

“Safe at Home is helping hundreds of individuals and families protect themselves from becoming victims again by keeping their home address from becoming public record,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or domestic abuse to sign up for this free program,” said Hargett.

The program has helped hundreds of Tennesseans.

You can enroll in the Safe At Home program through local organizations. For a list of which ones to call in your county, click here.

